Cost Accountant at Talenttac

Our client within the global chemical manufacturing sector s looking for a client to join their team. OVERALL PURPOSE OF THIS POSITION:This position is responsible for recording, classifying, analyzing, summarizing, and allocating costs associated with the manufacturing process. This position follows the standard costing method to control the costs. Functional responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Planning, Studying, and collecting data to determine costs of business activity such as raw material purchases, inventory, and labor;

Analyzing data collected and recording cost information for use in controlling expenditures;

Analyzing changes in raw materials, manufacturing methods to determine effects on cost;

Analyzing actual manufacturing costs and preparing periodic reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs;

Making estimates of new and proposed product costs;

Providing management with reports specifying and comparing factors affecting prices and profitability of products or services;

Maintaining Cost Accounting System (TBA);

Assisting in Month end close of General Ledger;

Conducts physical inventories and monitors cycle count program;

Reconciles finished goods inventories;

Ability to Multi-tasks and good time management skills;

All other tasks & projects as requested by your Manager.

Health & Safety: This position is required to adhere to OHS rules laid out by the company and actively support the Safety culture. This includes things such as wearing PPE at all times within the designated areas and actively identifying new hazards and reporting them to HR & EHSQ Coordinator.Minimum RequirementsQUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

2-5 years of Cost Accounting experience in a Manufacturing Environment.

Bachelor /Master Degree in Accounting/Commerce.

Cost & Works Accountant preferred.

Must have a strong Cost systems background and have excellent analytical skills; a sound understanding of accounting principles.

Strong Excel skills, ERP, and the ability to use Outlook and Word. Hands-on in utilizing Sage X3 ERP or other equivalent ERP for Standard Costing and Yearly Physical stock count & Cycle Count.

Familiar with Cost Centre accounting concept for managing Actual Overhead Expenses in comparison against Budget and classification and transaction posting of cost center expenses for actual, accrual, and provision.

Sound conceptual understanding of standard costing and absorption costing in a batch manufacturing environment.

Ability to handle other general accounting entry and transactions posting for month-end and ad hoc requirements as directed by the Finance Manager.

Ability to accurately prepare daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.

Diligent and proactive and able to work independently as well as working in a team under guidance & direction from the Finance Manager.

Strong & clear communication with all stakeholders.

Possess a high level of honesty and integrity in dealing with the number & transactions and maintain a high level of confidentiality at all times.

