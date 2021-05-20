Data Scientist

Urgently seeking suitably qualified Data Scientist for leading Digital Bank.

Seeking highly driven individual with working knowledge of Python, SQL, SAS, R, etc

Ideal opportunity for someone with strong business acumen and an entrepreneurial spirit who is looking to be part of a rapidly expanding company.

Minimum requirements:

Msc / BSc Degree (Maths, Stats, Physics, Engineering, etc)

Working knowledge of tools such as Python, SQL, SAS, R, etc a must.

Desired Skills:

Data scientist

Data analyst

Deep learning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Digital bank that is growing at a rapid rate urgently seeks qualified, highly driven and experienced individuals looking to build a career. Very entrepreneurial environment, collaborative and hands-on company culture that embraces teamwork, accountability, drive and initiative

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Retirement annuity

Group life

