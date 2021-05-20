Department Manager at Builders Warehouse

Implement strategy,policies and procedures

Financial and budgeting

Achieve agreed departmental budgets and targets obtained from your sales manager (sales, margin, cost/expenses ratio, stock loss results, increase in promotional sales) through proactive management.

Drive sales at article level.

Ensure that targeted margin is achieved at article level.

Implement controls and action plans agreed with your sales manager to ensure achievement of budgetsand targets.

Implement and maintain all required operational standards (merchandising, ticketing, housekeeping, stockavailability, service levels, pricing, promotional planning and execution, stock counts, staff dress codes,safety, customer service levels), as well as all company policies and procedures in your department.

Conduct regular floor walks and PDRs with your team members to identify success and action required forimprovement of operational standards and implement actions arising out of these.

Ensure that you manage the areas contained in the following checklists in your department and that yourteam adheres to the required standards: LP department checklist, Admin managers’ checklist, Operationschecklist, Regional operations managers’ checklists, Regional admin managers’ checklists.

Desired Skills:

Management

Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Part of Massmart group

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

provident fund

