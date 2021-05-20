Department Manager at Builders Warehouse

Implement strategy,policies and procedures
Financial and budgeting
Achieve agreed departmental budgets and targets obtained from your sales manager (sales, margin, cost/expenses ratio, stock loss results, increase in promotional sales) through proactive management.
Drive sales at article level.
Ensure that targeted margin is achieved at article level.
Implement controls and action plans agreed with your sales manager to ensure achievement of budgetsand targets.
Implement and maintain all required operational standards (merchandising, ticketing, housekeeping, stockavailability, service levels, pricing, promotional planning and execution, stock counts, staff dress codes,safety, customer service levels), as well as all company policies and procedures in your department.
Conduct regular floor walks and PDRs with your team members to identify success and action required forimprovement of operational standards and implement actions arising out of these.
Ensure that you manage the areas contained in the following checklists in your department and that yourteam adheres to the required standards: LP department checklist, Admin managers’ checklist, Operationschecklist, Regional operations managers’ checklists, Regional admin managers’ checklists.
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Retail
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Part of Massmart group
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- provident fund