DESIGN AND QUALITY ENGINEER Killarney Gardens

A Manufacturing/Production Company seeks a Design and Quality Engineer
- Drawings on AutoCAD of all in-house [URL Removed] tools.
- Crush cut dies.
- Product bond test blocks.
- Punch housings.
- Jigs for second operation processes.
- Revising old and current drawing specification sheets.
- Drawing up new product profiles.
- Laser machine drawings on the laser computer for production.
- Doing internal RFQs for a new project for quotation and costing purposes
- Investigation of application requirements of the product.
- Liaise with the UK for new tool development and costings.
- Getting local quotations from local supplies on die and punching tools for production.
- Assist with process development on profiles.
- Continuous improvement of factory and production lines.
- Assist in engineering workshop on maintenance and procurement.
- Getting quotations for spares and tools required for maintenance.
- Raising purchase orders and liaising with suppliers with getting machines spare and tools.
- Assist in keeping a record of critical spares on the engineering store shelf.
- Assist in maintenance planning and keeping a record.
- Assist Plant manager in other duties when required.
- Compile a line stoppage report for downtime on the production lines to report to the plant manager and liaise with the maintenance supervisor for repairs.
- Improve and report in more detail online stoppage engineering requirements.
Email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Design
- Engineering
- Quality