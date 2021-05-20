DESIGN AND QUALITY ENGINEER Killarney Gardens

May 20, 2021

A Manufacturing/Production Company seeks a Design and Quality Engineer

  • Drawings on AutoCAD of all in-house [URL Removed] tools.
  • Crush cut dies.
  • Product bond test blocks.
  • Punch housings.
  • Jigs for second operation processes.
  • Revising old and current drawing specification sheets.
  • Drawing up new product profiles.
  • Laser machine drawings on the laser computer for production.
  • Doing internal RFQs for a new project for quotation and costing purposes
  • Investigation of application requirements of the product.
  • Liaise with the UK for new tool development and costings.
  • Getting local quotations from local supplies on die and punching tools for production.
  • Assist with process development on profiles.
  • Continuous improvement of factory and production lines.
  • Assist in engineering workshop on maintenance and procurement.
  • Getting quotations for spares and tools required for maintenance.
  • Raising purchase orders and liaising with suppliers with getting machines spare and tools.
  • Assist in keeping a record of critical spares on the engineering store shelf.
  • Assist in maintenance planning and keeping a record.
  • Assist Plant manager in other duties when required.
  • Compile a line stoppage report for downtime on the production lines to report to the plant manager and liaise with the maintenance supervisor for repairs.
  • Improve and report in more detail online stoppage engineering requirements.

