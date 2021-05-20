E COMMERCE EXECUTIVE LLB /BCOM

JOB DESCRIPTION

E-Commerce

CLIENT SUCCESS

EXECUTIVE

ROLE OVERVIEW

THE COMPANY is looking for a confident, people’s person who is ambitious, detailed-orientated and organised. This person’s role will be to ‘wow’ newly signed clients. Working from the South African head office based in Melrose Arch, this incumbent will be responsible for the following:

– Primary face of The company to newly signed clients – responsible for their smooth onboarding, training and integration as a client.

– Setting the client up in our system, collating all compliance data on the clients and generating quotes through Salesforce (Customer Relationship Management Platform).

– Running the first few transactions with the client to ensure they go smoothly and hassle free for the client.

– Implementing procedures to improve quality, productivity and efficiency.

In short, you are the ‘WOW’ factor.

compliance of their goods to various E-Commerce Warehouses across the world, such as Amazon. The company takes care of the international freight, customs clearance (including Importer of Record) and final delivery.

The E-Commerce business is an exciting space, where we combine our knowledge on import compliance with technology to service E-commerce sellers on a large scale, where we provide a door-to-door solution, with new avenues being added regularly as the business grows.

SKILL SET & DESIRED COMPETENCIES

– Confident, people’s person with superb interpersonal skills

– Effective communication with team members at all times

– Ability to adapt within the ever-changing shipping environment

– Pro-active and responsive with the ability to problem solve

– Excellent project management skills

– General business acumen

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

– Excellent High School and University results

– University undergraduate degree (BCom, LLB, etc.)

– Honours degree advantageous

In light of COVID-19, the interview process will be as follows:

– Initial interview with the Recruitment Team

Learn more/Apply for this position