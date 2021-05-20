Electrician

A manufacturing company in Durban is looking for an Electrician who must meet the following requirements:

5 Years post relevant trade test experience i.e. Electrician Trade Test.

Must have experience in a Manufacturing environment with Preventative and Predictive maintenance experience. Must have a proactive culture.

This is a shift position however candidates may also be required to work on day shift. Candidates will be expected to reside close to the factory i.e. not more than 20 to 30 kms since they will be expected to perform standby duties when on day shift.

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] should you meet the requirements above. Should you not receive a response within 30 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

electrician trade test

Manufacturing

Maintenance

