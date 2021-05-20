Engineering Planner

A manufacturing company in Durban is looking for an Engineering Planner who has experience in the following;

Attend the Daily Production Breakdown meeting and create Works Orders for all follow up work and RCFAs. The content of each shall be the responsibility of the respective Foreman and the Engineering Manager.

Arrange all internal and external spares and resources that have been requested by the Foreman or Engineering Manager, for the maintenance shuts, by liaising with the Buyer and suppliers.

Ensure that all machine breakdowns that result in loss of Production are recorded on the CMMS and RCFAs Works Orders are allocated to the respective Foreman or Automation technician daily over a 24 hour cycle on weekdays and at the start of the first working day following a weekend. Report daily on all outstanding RCFAs Works Orders.

Ensure that all Maintenance schedules are system generated as per the designated frequency on the CMMS. Report daily on all schedules and highlight the high priority, low frequency schedules that were not completed. Create new schedules as directed by the Engineering Manager.

Plan and schedule all Works Orders including TBM Schedules to the respective artisans daily, by liaising with the respective Engineering Foreman, as per the company’s Preventative Maintenance Procedure.

Capture all technical feedback and report on Works Order Compliance, Artisan Utilization, Incomplete Planned Works Orders and Scheduled Works Orders per artisan, daily.

Report at the end of every week on all breakdowns on the company’s machines, Lamination machines, Finished Goods printers, Slitters, Rewinders and Recyclers for the past week and at the end of the month on ‘month to date’ and the last three months. Highlight the top 10 breakdowns in terms of frequency of occurrence and then according to the length of time per breakdown.

Create and maintain all critical spares as Rotable store items on the CMMS.

Ensure that the CMMS system fully represents all levels of the actual plant and equipment to show as much details as possible.

Ensure that all maintenance shut plans are completed, approved, printed and posted prior to the maintenance shut, as per the company’s Maintenance Procedure.

Report on shut performance by reporting on Works Order compliance, Works Order Feedback and shut start-up delays.

Please email CV’s through to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not heard from us within 30 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Planning

Scheduling

manufacturing

Production

Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position