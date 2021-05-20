EOH statement on DA intention to take legal action

Fatima Newman, chief risk officer of EOH, has issued a statement in response to the Democratic Alliance’s stated intention to take legal action against implicated previous EOH management and related parties.

“EOH welcomes this move and that of any other interested parties who are willing to support the efforts by the new EOH board to right the wrongs of the past,” the statement reads.

“This is in line with the well documented actions of the current board to transparently resolve the legacy corruption issues, including submissions to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), National Treasury, the Hawks and the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture (the Commission). In addition, EOH has initiated its own legal proceedings against implicated parties.

“The DA’s announcement to pursue legal action in this regard further legitimises the comprehensive steps that EOH’s new board has taken over the past two years to create the EOH of today, which is an ethical organisation built on best practice governance, risk and compliance principles.

“EOH is proud to have been able to support the work of the Commission and our judicial system through the evidence presented by the EOH Group Chief Executive Officer, Stephen van Coller and EOH’s legal advisor Steven Powell – Head of ENSafrica’s Forensics Department.

“EOH has come full circle in its commitment to rebuild the organisation and fully supports the Commission, the SIU and other relevant law enforcement agencies efforts to remediate past injustices.”