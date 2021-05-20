A Key client is seeking to recruit an Estimator in Construction (Building only) for its Berea branch:
Minimum requirements:
Candidate must have atleast 5 – 10 years experience with building works (construction) only.
Candidate must have experience with estimating, quotations, tenders
Identify labour, material and time costs
Valid drivers licence and own vehicle
Candidates that meet the minimum requirements to forward their cvs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Estimation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years