Estimator

A Key client is seeking to recruit an Estimator in Construction (Building only) for its Berea branch:

Minimum requirements:

Candidate must have atleast 5 – 10 years experience with building works (construction) only.

Candidate must have experience with estimating, quotations, tenders

Identify labour, material and time costs

Valid drivers licence and own vehicle

Candidates that meet the minimum requirements to forward their cvs to

Desired Skills:

Estimation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

