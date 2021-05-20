Executive Director at Operation Smile South Africa

Operation Smile South Africa is a foundation of Operation Smile, Inc. (OSI). The relationship between the two organizations is governed by a licensing agreement. The Executive Director (ED) is the legal representative and decision-maker of Operation Smile South Africa, along with the Board of Directors. The ED, reporting to the Board, is responsible for inspiring overall multi-year business strategy, including setting goals, outcomes and deliverables and mitigating risk related to operations, human resource management, programs, strategic initiatives, fundraising and communications. Of particular importance is the ED’s role in ensuring that the foundation becomes and remains financially solvent in its programmatic and fundraising activities, as determined by revenue and expense, budget planning and management. More importantly, it will be the ED’s role to guide this business strategy into implementation by supporting the development of programs that allow goals to be achieved and attract interest from funders. It is the responsibility of the ED to lead, encourage, guide, and manage the staff to achieve those goals.

Desired Skills:

self motivated

Time Management

Organised

diplomatic

Stakeholder Engagement

Fluent in English

Flexibility

Computer Literate

Business Development

Strategic Thinking

Strategic Planning

Fundraising

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Operation Smile South Africa is a Foundation of Operation Smile Inc. Today, Operation Smile is an international medical charity whose global network of thousands of credentialed medical volunteers from more than 80 countries is dedicated to helping improve the health and lives of children from more than 60 countries. We’ve provided more than 220,000 free surgical procedures for children and young adults born with cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial deformities. To build long-term sufficiency in resource poor environments, we train doctors and local medical professionals in our partner countries so they’re empowered to treat their local communities. We also donate medical equipment and supplies and provide year-round medical treatments through our worldwide centres.

