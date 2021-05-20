Executive Receptionist

May 20, 2021

My client in Sandton is looking for a well presented and professional energetic candidate to fulfil the role of Executive Receptionist at the Head Office of a dynamic company in the motor industry. The company is walking distance from the Sandton Gautrain station.

Requirements

  • Tertiary education is a must
  • Excellent administrative and communication skills
  • Looking for a well-organized individual
  • Strong computer literacy
  • Multi-tasking ability
  • Exceptional professionalism in all aspects, telephone manner, email etiquette, receiving of guests
  • Support to Group Company Secretary, Executive’s PA and Executives
  • Work with and understand the expectations of working with Senior Executives
  • Fast learner, taking initiative, must cope well under pressure
  • Looking for a committed individual to become part of the office family who takes their career seriously
  • Must have own transport
  • Normal hours are Monday to Friday from [Phone Number Removed];, but overtime will be required from time to time as some meeting as scheduled for after hours.

Salary will be between CTC R20 000 and R27 000pm
Include a recent photo in your application

Desired Skills:

  • receptionist
  • organized
  • assistant
  • executive assistant

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

