My client in Sandton is looking for a well presented and professional energetic candidate to fulfil the role of Executive Receptionist at the Head Office of a dynamic company in the motor industry. The company is walking distance from the Sandton Gautrain station.
Requirements
- Tertiary education is a must
- Excellent administrative and communication skills
- Looking for a well-organized individual
- Strong computer literacy
- Multi-tasking ability
- Exceptional professionalism in all aspects, telephone manner, email etiquette, receiving of guests
- Support to Group Company Secretary, Executive’s PA and Executives
- Work with and understand the expectations of working with Senior Executives
- Fast learner, taking initiative, must cope well under pressure
- Looking for a committed individual to become part of the office family who takes their career seriously
- Must have own transport
- Normal hours are Monday to Friday from [Phone Number Removed];, but overtime will be required from time to time as some meeting as scheduled for after hours.
Salary will be between CTC R20 000 and R27 000pm
Include a recent photo in your application
Desired Skills:
- receptionist
- organized
- assistant
- executive assistant
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund