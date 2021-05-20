Executive Receptionist

My client in Sandton is looking for a well presented and professional energetic candidate to fulfil the role of Executive Receptionist at the Head Office of a dynamic company in the motor industry. The company is walking distance from the Sandton Gautrain station.

Requirements

Tertiary education is a must

Excellent administrative and communication skills

Looking for a well-organized individual

Strong computer literacy

Multi-tasking ability

Exceptional professionalism in all aspects, telephone manner, email etiquette, receiving of guests

Support to Group Company Secretary, Executive’s PA and Executives

Work with and understand the expectations of working with Senior Executives

Fast learner, taking initiative, must cope well under pressure

Looking for a committed individual to become part of the office family who takes their career seriously

Must have own transport

Normal hours are Monday to Friday from [Phone Number Removed]; , but overtime will be required from time to time as some meeting as scheduled for after hours.

Salary will be between CTC R20 000 and R27 000pm

Include a recent photo in your application

Desired Skills:

receptionist

organized

assistant

executive assistant

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

