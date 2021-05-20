Field Sales Manager at McNab’s Wellth

Field Sales Manager: Franchise & Convenience
McNab’s is a fast growing FMCG company based in Parkwood, Johannesburg. We sell GOOD – FOR – YOU Functional Food, Drinks and Supplements into supermarkets, pharmacies, forecourts and independent stores.
We have an opening for a Field Sales Manager to deliver on the company agenda & achieve monthly sales targets.
This role offers a potential CTC of R40 000 to R50 000 per month which includes a commission structure
Responsibilities
- Deliver the expected sales numbers within The Franchise & Convenience channels
- Inspire,lead and manage a team of regional sales representatives on a national basis selling to Franchise, Petroleum and Independent stores
- Spend time in the trade on a routine basis with the sales representatives coaching & handling objections in the trade
- Accountable for distributor management on a national basis, including callage on distributor-serviced outlets within Gauteng
- Key Account management for Petroleum accounts
Requirements
- At least 5 years experience managing a direct sales team, either regionally or nationally within the FMCG industry
- Experience dealing with and influencing distributors & their sales teams
- Key account management experience, ideally within convenience accounts
- Ability to spend time away from home on country trips as and when required
- Proven ability to lead inspirationally
- Computer literate and able to implement a trade marketing & distribution process
- Self-motivated & proactive with the ability and desire to deliver the result on a consistent basis
If you are looking for an opportunity to work with a medium sized business that requires everyone in the team to make a difference to the bottom line and you have experience in this field, please send your cv to us.
Desired Skills:
- Key Account Management
- Staff Management
- Computer Skills
- Trade Marketing
- Sales representive coach
- Self Motivated
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
About The Employer:
