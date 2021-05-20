Field Sales Manager at McNab’s Wellth

May 20, 2021

Field Sales Manager: Franchise & Convenience

McNab’s is a fast growing FMCG company based in Parkwood, Johannesburg. We sell GOOD – FOR – YOU Functional Food, Drinks and Supplements into supermarkets, pharmacies, forecourts and independent stores.
We have an opening for a Field Sales Manager to deliver on the company agenda & achieve monthly sales targets.
This role offers a potential CTC of R40 000 to R50 000 per month which includes a commission structure

Responsibilities

  • Deliver the expected sales numbers within The Franchise & Convenience channels
  • Inspire,lead and manage a team of regional sales representatives on a national basis selling to Franchise, Petroleum and Independent stores
  • Spend time in the trade on a routine basis with the sales representatives coaching & handling objections in the trade
  • Accountable for distributor management on a national basis, including callage on distributor-serviced outlets within Gauteng
  • Key Account management for Petroleum accounts

Requirements

  • At least 5 years experience managing a direct sales team, either regionally or nationally within the FMCG industry
  • Experience dealing with and influencing distributors & their sales teams
  • Key account management experience, ideally within convenience accounts
  • Ability to spend time away from home on country trips as and when required
  • Proven ability to lead inspirationally
  • Computer literate and able to implement a trade marketing & distribution process
  • Self-motivated & proactive with the ability and desire to deliver the result on a consistent basis

If you are looking for an opportunity to work with a medium sized business that requires everyone in the team to make a difference to the bottom line and you have experience in this field, please send your cv to us.

Desired Skills:

  • Key Account Management
  • Staff Management
  • Computer Skills
  • Trade Marketing
  • Sales representive coach
  • Self Motivated

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

About The Employer:

McNab’s is a fast growing FMCG Company based in Parkwood, Johannesburg. We sell GOOD -FOR – YOU Functional Food, Drinks and Supplements.

Learn more/Apply for this position