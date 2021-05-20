Field Sales Manager at McNab’s Wellth

Field Sales Manager: Franchise & Convenience

McNab’s is a fast growing FMCG company based in Parkwood, Johannesburg. We sell GOOD – FOR – YOU Functional Food, Drinks and Supplements into supermarkets, pharmacies, forecourts and independent stores.

We have an opening for a Field Sales Manager to deliver on the company agenda & achieve monthly sales targets.

This role offers a potential CTC of R40 000 to R50 000 per month which includes a commission structure

Responsibilities

Deliver the expected sales numbers within The Franchise & Convenience channels

Inspire,lead and manage a team of regional sales representatives on a national basis selling to Franchise, Petroleum and Independent stores

Spend time in the trade on a routine basis with the sales representatives coaching & handling objections in the trade

Accountable for distributor management on a national basis, including callage on distributor-serviced outlets within Gauteng

Key Account management for Petroleum accounts

Requirements

At least 5 years experience managing a direct sales team, either regionally or nationally within the FMCG industry

Experience dealing with and influencing distributors & their sales teams

Key account management experience, ideally within convenience accounts

Ability to spend time away from home on country trips as and when required

Proven ability to lead inspirationally

Computer literate and able to implement a trade marketing & distribution process

Self-motivated & proactive with the ability and desire to deliver the result on a consistent basis

If you are looking for an opportunity to work with a medium sized business that requires everyone in the team to make a difference to the bottom line and you have experience in this field, please send your cv to us.

Desired Skills:

Key Account Management

Staff Management

Computer Skills

Trade Marketing

Sales representive coach

Self Motivated

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

About The Employer:

