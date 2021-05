Field Sales Representative at MPC Recruitment

Junior Field Sales Representative.

FMCG experience up to 3 years

Own vehicle essential

Cape Town – Areas

Maitland, Bellville and Kensington area

Langa area

Free -State – Area

Botschabello area

please send CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

Selling

Sales Training

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position