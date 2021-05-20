Finance Manager

FINANCE MANAGER – SOUTH AFRICA

Remuneration negotiable up to R45K plus 7.5 retirement annuity depending on qualifications, experience etc.

Duties & Responsibilities

Report to the Finance Business Partner – UAE & South Africa

Manage and oversee the daily accounting operations for SA

Manage the month and year- end closing process, AP /AR, cash receipt, general ledgers, expenditures variance analysis, intercompany account reconciliations and fixed assets.

Month end activities

Ensure sales are properly posted from billing system to accounting system ad are in adherence to revenue recognition policies

Ensure revenue by client type is reflected accurately

Perform a gross profit analysis to ensure accruals and deferrals are appropriate

Post various monthly recurring journals

Provide the supplementary data that supports the monthly financials

Submit monthly financials to Senior Management and FP&A team by the deadline

Budgeting & Forecasting:

Prepare & compile annual budget and rolling forecast

Prepare the weekly cash flow forecast

Balance sheet:

Reconcile the loan accounts monthly and ensure they tie at month end

Prepare VAT/ Tax turnover reconciliations

Maintain the Accruals, prepayment & depreciations accounts monthly

Complete the IFRS 16 schedules with accurate journals according to the leases in question

Audit:

Coordinate and complete annual audits and taxes filing

Liaise with auditors and other professionals regarding tax and banking matters. Review/ prepare schedules as required for statutory audit

Payroll:

Prepare the monthly payroll spreadsheet with accuracy & timeliness

Liaise with the payroll consultant on all payroll & PAYE queries that arise including Workmen’s Compensation, UIF, IRP documents & leave schedules

Intercompany:

Prepare & reconcile the intercompany clearing packs for Asia& Europe

Ensure all clearing invoices/ journals are posted and reconciles to ensure mismatches

Banking:

Perform bank recons on a weekly basis and import journals into SUN system

Perform cash management & treasury function

Deal with bankers and other banking related matters

General Compliance:

Ensure the compliance with local taxation legislation / reporting

Ensure all statutory filing is completed on time with SAR & CIPC

Requirements

At least 5 years’ experience in similar role

Knowledge of VAT Regulations

Bachelor’s degree (Master’s degree will be an advantage)

Experience in an international environment

Ability to meet tight deadlines and prioritise workload

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Financial Management experience

Degree

experience in an international environment

Learn more/Apply for this position