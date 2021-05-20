Finance Manager

FINANCE MANAGER – SOUTH AFRICA

Remuneration negotiable up to R45K plus 7.5 retirement annuity depending on qualifications, experience etc.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Report to the Finance Business Partner – UAE & South Africa
  • Manage and oversee the daily accounting operations for SA
  • Manage the month and year- end closing process, AP /AR, cash receipt, general ledgers, expenditures variance analysis, intercompany account reconciliations and fixed assets.

Month end activities

  • Ensure sales are properly posted from billing system to accounting system ad are in adherence to revenue recognition policies
  • Ensure revenue by client type is reflected accurately
  • Perform a gross profit analysis to ensure accruals and deferrals are appropriate
  • Post various monthly recurring journals
  • Provide the supplementary data that supports the monthly financials
  • Submit monthly financials to Senior Management and FP&A team by the deadline

Budgeting & Forecasting:

  • Prepare & compile annual budget and rolling forecast
  • Prepare the weekly cash flow forecast

Balance sheet:

  • Reconcile the loan accounts monthly and ensure they tie at month end
  • Prepare VAT/ Tax turnover reconciliations
  • Maintain the Accruals, prepayment & depreciations accounts monthly
  • Complete the IFRS 16 schedules with accurate journals according to the leases in question

Audit:

  • Coordinate and complete annual audits and taxes filing
  • Liaise with auditors and other professionals regarding tax and banking matters. Review/ prepare schedules as required for statutory audit

Payroll:

  • Prepare the monthly payroll spreadsheet with accuracy & timeliness
  • Liaise with the payroll consultant on all payroll & PAYE queries that arise including Workmen’s Compensation, UIF, IRP documents & leave schedules

Intercompany:

  • Prepare & reconcile the intercompany clearing packs for Asia& Europe
  • Ensure all clearing invoices/ journals are posted and reconciles to ensure mismatches

Banking:

  • Perform bank recons on a weekly basis and import journals into SUN system
  • Perform cash management & treasury function
  • Deal with bankers and other banking related matters

General Compliance:

  • Ensure the compliance with local taxation legislation / reporting
  • Ensure all statutory filing is completed on time with SAR & CIPC

Requirements

  • At least 5 years’ experience in similar role
  • Knowledge of VAT Regulations
  • Bachelor’s degree (Master’s degree will be an advantage)
  • Experience in an international environment
  • Ability to meet tight deadlines and prioritise workload

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Management experience
  • Degree
  • experience in an international environment

Learn more/Apply for this position