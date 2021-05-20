FINANCE MANAGER – SOUTH AFRICA
Remuneration negotiable up to R45K plus 7.5 retirement annuity depending on qualifications, experience etc.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Report to the Finance Business Partner – UAE & South Africa
- Manage and oversee the daily accounting operations for SA
- Manage the month and year- end closing process, AP /AR, cash receipt, general ledgers, expenditures variance analysis, intercompany account reconciliations and fixed assets.
Month end activities
- Ensure sales are properly posted from billing system to accounting system ad are in adherence to revenue recognition policies
- Ensure revenue by client type is reflected accurately
- Perform a gross profit analysis to ensure accruals and deferrals are appropriate
- Post various monthly recurring journals
- Provide the supplementary data that supports the monthly financials
- Submit monthly financials to Senior Management and FP&A team by the deadline
Budgeting & Forecasting:
- Prepare & compile annual budget and rolling forecast
- Prepare the weekly cash flow forecast
Balance sheet:
- Reconcile the loan accounts monthly and ensure they tie at month end
- Prepare VAT/ Tax turnover reconciliations
- Maintain the Accruals, prepayment & depreciations accounts monthly
- Complete the IFRS 16 schedules with accurate journals according to the leases in question
Audit:
- Coordinate and complete annual audits and taxes filing
- Liaise with auditors and other professionals regarding tax and banking matters. Review/ prepare schedules as required for statutory audit
Payroll:
- Prepare the monthly payroll spreadsheet with accuracy & timeliness
- Liaise with the payroll consultant on all payroll & PAYE queries that arise including Workmen’s Compensation, UIF, IRP documents & leave schedules
Intercompany:
- Prepare & reconcile the intercompany clearing packs for Asia& Europe
- Ensure all clearing invoices/ journals are posted and reconciles to ensure mismatches
Banking:
- Perform bank recons on a weekly basis and import journals into SUN system
- Perform cash management & treasury function
- Deal with bankers and other banking related matters
General Compliance:
- Ensure the compliance with local taxation legislation / reporting
- Ensure all statutory filing is completed on time with SAR & CIPC
Requirements
- At least 5 years’ experience in similar role
- Knowledge of VAT Regulations
- Bachelor’s degree (Master’s degree will be an advantage)
- Experience in an international environment
- Ability to meet tight deadlines and prioritise workload
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Financial Management experience
- Degree
- experience in an international environment