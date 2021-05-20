Financial Accountant

DUR001288 FINANCIAL ACCOUNTANT (DURBAN – South)

Purpose of the Job:

A JSE Listed Wholesaler is looking for an experienced, self-driven Financial Accountant to join their team.

Required Qualifications

Tertiary Qualification in Accounting/ Finance Post Graduate Qualification HIGHLY ADVANTAGEOUS

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Min 3 years experience in Finance Min 2 years experience in a Corporate Office High proficiency in Excel MS Office & Google experience IFRS VAT & Tax Act ERP knowledge essential particularly SAP (SYSPRO) experience

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent written & oral communication skills Ability to work independently Ability to manage staff productivity Attention to detail Good numerical ability Ability to deal with high volumes of work Results & Deadline driven Ability to work under pressure Provide high quality customer service Organisational & time management skills Strong administrative skills

Remuneration:

Market – related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position