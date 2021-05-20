Financial Accountant

May 20, 2021

DUR001288 FINANCIAL ACCOUNTANT (DURBAN – South)

Purpose of the Job:

A JSE Listed Wholesaler is looking for an experienced, self-driven Financial Accountant to join their team.

Required Qualifications

  1. Tertiary Qualification in Accounting/ Finance
  2. Post Graduate Qualification HIGHLY ADVANTAGEOUS

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. Min 3 years experience in Finance
  2. Min 2 years experience in a Corporate Office
  3. High proficiency in Excel
  4. MS Office & Google experience
  5. IFRS
  6. VAT & Tax Act
  7. ERP knowledge essential particularly SAP (SYSPRO) experience

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. Excellent written & oral communication skills
    1. Ability to work independently
    2. Ability to manage staff productivity
    3. Attention to detail
    4. Good numerical ability
    5. Ability to deal with high volumes of work
    6. Results & Deadline driven
    7. Ability to work under pressure
    8. Provide high quality customer service
    9. Organisational & time management skills
    10. Strong administrative skills

Remuneration:

Market – related

IMPORTANTOnly shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

