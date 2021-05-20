DUR001288 FINANCIAL ACCOUNTANT (DURBAN – South)
Purpose of the Job:
A JSE Listed Wholesaler is looking for an experienced, self-driven Financial Accountant to join their team.
Required Qualifications
- Tertiary Qualification in Accounting/ Finance
- Post Graduate Qualification HIGHLY ADVANTAGEOUS
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Min 3 years experience in Finance
- Min 2 years experience in a Corporate Office
- High proficiency in Excel
- MS Office & Google experience
- IFRS
- VAT & Tax Act
- ERP knowledge essential particularly SAP (SYSPRO) experience
Behavioural Competencies:
- Excellent written & oral communication skills
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to manage staff productivity
- Attention to detail
- Good numerical ability
- Ability to deal with high volumes of work
- Results & Deadline driven
- Ability to work under pressure
- Provide high quality customer service
- Organisational & time management skills
- Strong administrative skills
Remuneration:
Market – related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.