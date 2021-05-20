Financial Manager CA SA

May 20, 2021

  • This position will manage a team of 5 and reports to the MD in SA and overseas HO.
  • The role is responsible for managing the Finance controls and leading backoffice suppport of the SA operation
  • Manage finance and IT teams and provide direction and leadership
  • Coordinate, analyse and report the financial performance to Management and Board of Directors
  • Prepare short and long term financial forecasts
  • Budgets, Forex, Tax, Compliance (GAAP and SOX)
  • Develop, implement and maintain accounting and administrative policies and procedures
  • Ability to build strong relationships with key Managers and relevant partners
  • Strategy, forecasting, planing and decision making abilities essential in a demanding environment

Desired Skills:

  • Qualified CA
  • Pastel
  • MS Office Suite

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Accreditations:

  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Rapidly growing concern via acquisitions and launches requires a CA with strong management and excellent communication skills.

The Co has a highly commercial, pragmatic, action orientated culture focused on growth an expansion.

NB: Should you not have heard from us within a week, please assume that your application has not been successful. Thank you for your interest

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Medical Aid

