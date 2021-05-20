Financial Manager CA SA

This position will manage a team of 5 and reports to the MD in SA and overseas HO.

The role is responsible for managing the Finance controls and leading backoffice suppport of the SA operation

Manage finance and IT teams and provide direction and leadership

Coordinate, analyse and report the financial performance to Management and Board of Directors

Prepare short and long term financial forecasts

Budgets, Forex, Tax, Compliance (GAAP and SOX)

Develop, implement and maintain accounting and administrative policies and procedures

Ability to build strong relationships with key Managers and relevant partners

Strategy, forecasting, planing and decision making abilities essential in a demanding environment

Desired Skills:

Qualified CA

Pastel

MS Office Suite

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Accreditations:

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Rapidly growing concern via acquisitions and launches requires a CA with strong management and excellent communication skills.

The Co has a highly commercial, pragmatic, action orientated culture focused on growth an expansion.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

