Financial Manager CA SA

- This position will manage a team of 5 and reports to the MD in SA and overseas HO.
- The role is responsible for managing the Finance controls and leading backoffice suppport of the SA operation
- Manage finance and IT teams and provide direction and leadership
- Coordinate, analyse and report the financial performance to Management and Board of Directors
- Prepare short and long term financial forecasts
- Budgets, Forex, Tax, Compliance (GAAP and SOX)
- Develop, implement and maintain accounting and administrative policies and procedures
- Ability to build strong relationships with key Managers and relevant partners
- Strategy, forecasting, planing and decision making abilities essential in a demanding environment
Desired Skills:
- Qualified CA
- Pastel
- MS Office Suite
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Accreditations:
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
About The Employer:
Rapidly growing concern via acquisitions and launches requires a CA with strong management and excellent communication skills.
The Co has a highly commercial, pragmatic, action orientated culture focused on growth an expansion.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid