Fleet Sales Executive (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Fleet Management Specialist in Joburg seeks a strong negotiator & self-driven Sales Executive to join its team with the core role of marketing and selling its product offerings to any industry reliant on the optimal productivity of their fleet. This will be specifically in respect of turnkey solutions, cost, and liability mitigation. You must have your own reliable vehicle, proven work experience as a Sales Rep and a proven track record of meeting and or exceeding targets, be familiar with BRM & CRM practices along with being able to build productive and professional business relationships with exceptional sales, communication & presentation [URL Removed] promote and sell product offerings.

Perform a comprehensive fleet and aligned operations needs analysis for prospective clients. Upon the completion of this be able to technically map out the solution and specification of the solution in order to engage with the development department in this regard for a proposed solution.

Agree, with management on a prescribed amount of weekly new client appointments and align this with the servicing of existing clients. This includes allocated client time iro organic growth.

Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of potential and existing clients.

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.

Lead generation through social media mediums, cold calling, word of mouth and referrals.

Expedite the resolution of customer problems and queries through direct ownership of the problem/query. To maximise personal engagement from the start to complete problem resolution.

Present and/or attend relevant expos and seminars.

Achieve agreed upon targets on a monthly and quarterly basis.

Analyse, interrogate and compare to competitor products.

Submit weekly call sheets and sales reports to management. The nature of these reports can/will change from time to time at managements discretion and in line with current market demands and trends.

Engage with your administration, technical and management team on an ongoing basis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Own, reliable vehicle.

Proven work experience as a Sales Representative.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office.

Familiar with BRM and CRM practices along with ability to build productive business professional relationships.

Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales.

Excellent selling, communication, and negotiation skills.

Presentational skills and the ability to engage with a large and well-versed audience is a must.

The ability to confidently engage and converse with upper and senior management of prospective clients.

Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs.

ATTRIBUTES:

Prioritisation, time management and organisational skills.

Ability to work independently.

Relationship management skills and openness to feedback.

