Fraud Detection Specialist

Minimum Education Level: Bachelors Degree or Advanced Diploma

The Specialist Detection FCRM delivers financial crime risk management services within the Business Unit and supports the FCRM value-chain, including prevention and deterrence, investigations, remediation and recoveries, underpinned by an effective standards and conformance model, with a specific focus on detection.

Five (5) years financial crime risk management experience, with a specific focus on detection and analytics financial services experience Basic knowledge of the laws of Criminal Procedure and Evidence gathering

Basic knowledge of proceeds of Crime, Money Laundering, Corruption, Electronic Communications and Cyber Fraud and related legislation; General business comprehension and acumen; Analytical skill to navigate analytic tools such as ACL, IDEA, IBM, Qlikview etc.; Advanced investigative interviewing skills; Report writing; Problem analysis; Advanced communication skills (written and verbal); Presentation skills; Computer literacy (Microsoft Office); Conversant in diverse South African languages as advantage; Management of internal and external stakeholder relationships; and Budget management in relation to computer tools.

Ensure customers are treated fairly and that TCF management is done in conjunction with the Company customer centricity framework.

Maintain a high level of service to customers (internal and external) according to the service standards as set by the company.

Legal / Business/I.T/Risk Management/Forensics/Audit Degree and/or equivalent tertiary qualification, relevant for this position CFE (International)

Desired Skills:

Risk Management

Audit Degree

Legal

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position