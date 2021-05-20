Front End Developer (Angular) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Our client, a Tech Startup providing cutting-edge Data Security, seeks the coding talents of a Front End Developer with Angular 9+ who enjoys finding creative solutions. The ideal candidate must also have 3+ years experience in a similar role, experience integrating with API Backend Server, JavaScript/TypeScript, CSS, SASS, Git and proof of designs created using Figma / Adobe XD. We love people with a creative approach to problem-solving so if you want to be part of building an open learning orientated culture, then APPLY NOW!REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3+ years relevant work experience.

Experience in working with Angular 9+ and integrating with API Backend server.

Strong background in JavaScript/TypeScript.

Work of designs created in Figma / Adobe XD.

CSS+SASS.

Git.

