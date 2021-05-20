FULL STACK C# DEVELOPER WITH SOLID .NET CORE V5 Remote/Work from home R250 -R350 Per Hour

A Group of companies, based in the UK specialising in software solutions seeks a Full Stack C# Developer with solid .Net Core v5 and possibly Cosmos experience to work on a project for their company which specialises in automated camera systems, to reduce fleet risk and protect your teams, trucks, and equipment. This will be a short 10-20-day evaluation project to see if there is synergy and if there is you would be forwarded a 12-month contract. You will be taking your lead from the head developer in their UK office. They currently pull video from trucks and convert and move 60-70 gigs of data per night. You will need a certain level of creativity, as you will be presenting data and receiving data and manage the customer presentation side of things.

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core v5

Learn more/Apply for this position