General Manager

REMUNERATION:
- Basic Salary R41 500 – R50 000 pm
REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Degree
- Min 3 – 5 years General Management experience
- Previous specialized industry with specific reference to CIT and Cash Management
DUTIES:
- Manage branch resources and procedures to ensure that the contractual obligations to customers are achieved cost effectively
- Continually review and improve branch profitability and security
- Management and deployment of employees within the branch
- Effective Security and Risk management for the branch
- Identifying new business opportunities in the branch’s sphere of operations
- Upsell of products and new services in line with customers needs and risks
- Ensure all vehicles are correctly branded and maintained to improve company image and market share
- Participate in the design/ development/ review/implementation and monitoring of the departmental safety plans
- Management of operations
Desired Skills:
- Delivering strategy
- Leading people
- Driving change
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree