Geologists – Australia at Mount gibson iron ore

Mount Gibson Iron Limited is an established and independent Australian producer of premium quality direct shipping iron ore (DSO) with assets in the Kimberley and Mid-West regions of Western Australia.

Our high-grade Koolan Island Operation is located approximately 140 kilometres north of Derby in Yampi Sound off the northern Kimberley coast of Western Australia.

We are now seeking to employ geologists at our Koolan Island Operation for permanent positions on a (12 Day on 9 Day off) roster from Perth, Broome or Derby.

The role of the Mine Geologist is to provide accurate and timely predictive geological data with the ultimate aim of managing ore quality to generate product stockpile builds according to plan. Reporting to the Senior Mine Geologist, this role is critical to the success of the mine site through developing, maintaining and communicating ore body knowledge to the rest of the operation. The role responsibilities also include:

Ensure accurate data entry from various sources into relevant databases. Validate data entry.

?Provide support for all geological aspects of the ongoing planning, production and reconciliation of the Koolan Island Operation.

Ore block design/validation and mark out to meet production requirements.

Monitor the excavation of ore blocks to ensure dilution is minimised.

Plan and undertake product blending and stockpiling to meet shipping requirements.

Provide input into short-term mine planning.

Monthly reconciliation and reporting.

Geological mapping and interpretation. Development and ongoing improvement of sound geological, grade control and resource models.

Input into the continuous improvement of clearly defined geological systems and standard work procedures.

Supervising Mine Technicians.?

This role would ideally suit a Mine Geologist with 2 to 4 years experience working in an open pit (ideally Iron Ore) environment. You must have relevant tertiary qualifications and the following site based experience:

Previous experience in a similar role

Experience in an open pit mining environment.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills and the ability to communicate to stakeholders.

Preferably strong skills in Surpac and Microsoft Office.

Valid C class drivers licence.

These positions are offered to African citizens interested in moving to Australia. Relocation assistance and Visa’s will be provided.

Shortlisting for this role will commence immediately.

PLEASE APPLY NOW !!

Desired Skills:

geology

surpac

open pit

dewatering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining

2 to 5 years Earth / Geo Scientist

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Mount Gibson Iron Limited is an established and independent Australian producer of premium quality direct shipping iron ore (DSO) with assets in the Kimberley and Mid-West regions of Western Australia.

Our high-grade Koolan Island Operation is located approximately 140 kilometres north of Derby in Yampi Sound off the northern Kimberley coast of Western Australia.

Employer & Job Benefits:

salary

bonus

visa

relocation services

Learn more/Apply for this position