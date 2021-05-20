Graduate .NET Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A growing Insurance Firm based in the Southern Suburbs seeks a self-driven Graduate .Net Developer with exceptional communication skills who enjoys tacking problems. Your core role will be to identify, design and develop / maintain the right solutions to optimise performance which meets both technical and business needs. The ideal candidate must possess a relevant tertiary qualification, have a good understanding or exposure to VB.Net, .Net Core & Entity Framework, working experience with C#, SQL, RDBMS database concepts & design and practical database experience. Any MySQL & workbench will prove [URL Removed] of existing development code base including patches and enhancements.

Document current code base including ensuring proper code management and version control.

Develop new solutions based on Business requirements.

Understand Business processors and align these requirements within a development environment.

Assist Senior Developers with any overflow workload.

Implement development best practices.

Ensure that code development aligns to the IT infrastructure roadmap including cloud development.

Investigate current development trends and proposing potential new practices to the team.

Fulfill a Database Administrative role including database support, analytics and reporting.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Exposure to or good understanding of VB.Net, .Net Core and Entity Framework.

Experience working with C#.

SQL and RDBMS database concepts and design.

Practical database experience (experience working with MySQL & workbench would be advantageous).

