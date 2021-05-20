GROUP FINANCIAL MANAGER

This crucial role within this small National Group which forms part of a leading foreign owned Technical operation, will be part of the local Management team and will have responsibility for the full functions of the Financial [URL Removed] is a requirement for regular travel to Johannesburg Main Office.

This company has a need to produce accurate, detailed and timeous Financial Reports to the Overseas Principal, and to ensure that all aspects of financial controls and reporting in South Africa reflect true business dealings and principles.

The ideal candidate will have the following skills and experience :-

Management skills in a team environment, and an ability to develop positive and efficient working relationships

Strong experience of stock accounting, with procurement and related controls

Oversee the accurate preparation and timeous submission of monthly financial reports to the international principal

Preparing for and ensuring completion of the annual financial statements in consultation with the company auditors

Manage month end procedures to ensure deadlines are achieved by guiding and directing the staff Assist with preparation of cash flow projections, audit files, budgets, taxation schedules and all financial reporting

Oversee, train, and assist finance department employees when necessary.

Drive cost efficiency initiatives to reduce expenses across the group.

Assist the MD with identification and implementation of projects for improved financial and administrative efficiency.

Assist with establishing and maintaining financial policies and procedures for the organization.

Ensure compliance with all statutory requirements and queries.

Control and administer all payroll and HR functionality. The expected qualifications and competencies for this role are:

B.Com degree or higher plus a minimum of 5 years of Senior Financial Management and Supervision of staff

A proven record of financial management, preferably within a technically (stock) oriented environment, including detailed planning, and analytical reporting.

Previous Audit planning and management

Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving capacity, and an ability to identify issues through the systems.

Strong time management, administrative and organizational skills with an ability to take ownership of the role.

Proficiency in all MS OFFICE programs, particularly Advanced EXCEL, as well as SAGE EVOLUTION or similar ERP software, and PASTEL PAYROLL or similar.

Be self-motivated, energetic and have a positive manner, as well as provide leadership, training and motivation to the team.

Preference for BEE purposes for person with a South African citizenship.

The ideal candidate will be able to travel to Gauteng regularly

If you meet the above requirements and have the relevant qualification and skills, please send your CV, AND CURRENT OR RECENT SALARY LEVEL

Minimum of 5 Years of Management experience in Accounting field

5 to 10 years

Degree

Company is part of an international group and is looking for strong skills in the accounting and reporting to the Principal, as well as sound Management of small team and monthly accounting functions.

