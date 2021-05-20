ICT Process Engineer at Ntice Search

Our Client, a well-known insurance provider, has a vacancy for an ICT Process Engineer within the ICT Application Development DepartmentResponsibilities Include:
- Develop, configure and optimise industrial processes from inception through to start up and completion.
- Assess current processes, take measurements and interpret data.
- Develop best practices, routines and innovative solutions to improve production rates and quality of output.
- Perform process simulations.
- Perform risk assessments.
- Provide process documentation of operating systems.
- Oversee operations and maintenance of facility processes.
- Determine the organisation and setup of operations.
- Create and develop new procedures and processes.
- Collect data for analysis to uncover areas for improvements and innovation.
- Analyse, evaluate, and test new and existing processes.
- Oversee implementation of new processes and procedures.
- Examine existing processes and suggest improvements.
- Investigate and troubleshoot any problems that arise with processes, procedures, and operations.
- Write reports to document all process changes.
- Clearly communicate ideas and findings to management and colleagues.
- Assist teams in carrying out implementation of the procedures you design.
- Persuade others-clients or executives-to implement the process modifications and new approaches you devise.
- Have experience with cycle implementations
RequirementsQualification:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business or related discipline
- Diploma in Business Analysis – IIBA Endorsed, TOGAF, and or BABOK
- Advanced process engineering highly desirable
Experience:
- 6-8 Years relevant proven continuous improvement experience
Competencies:
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Ability to work well independently and with a team
- Has performed several business cases
- Understands the business process library requirements
- Should possess good analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Very good Communication Skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Quality Assurance Skills
- Worked in modernising applications – advantage