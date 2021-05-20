ICT Process Engineer at Ntice Search

Our Client, a well-known insurance provider, has a vacancy for an ICT Process Engineer within the ICT Application Development DepartmentResponsibilities Include:

  • Develop, configure and optimise industrial processes from inception through to start up and completion.
  • Assess current processes, take measurements and interpret data.
  • Develop best practices, routines and innovative solutions to improve production rates and quality of output.
  • Perform process simulations.
  • Perform risk assessments.
  • Provide process documentation of operating systems.
  • Oversee operations and maintenance of facility processes.
  • Determine the organisation and setup of operations.
  • Create and develop new procedures and processes.
  • Collect data for analysis to uncover areas for improvements and innovation.
  • Analyse, evaluate, and test new and existing processes.
  • Oversee implementation of new processes and procedures.
  • Examine existing processes and suggest improvements.
  • Investigate and troubleshoot any problems that arise with processes, procedures, and operations.
  • Write reports to document all process changes.
  • Clearly communicate ideas and findings to management and colleagues.
  • Assist teams in carrying out implementation of the procedures you design.
  • Persuade others-clients or executives-to implement the process modifications and new approaches you devise.
  • Have experience with cycle implementations

RequirementsQualification:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business or related discipline
  • Diploma in Business Analysis – IIBA Endorsed, TOGAF, and or BABOK
  • Advanced process engineering highly desirable

Experience:

  • 6-8 Years relevant proven continuous improvement experience

Competencies:

  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work well independently and with a team
  • Has performed several business cases
  • Understands the business process library requirements
  • Should possess good analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Very good Communication Skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Quality Assurance Skills
  • Worked in modernising applications – advantage

