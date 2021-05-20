Int – Senior Data Scientist (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A provider of cutting-edge, tailored software solutions urgently seeks a strong analytical & critical thinking Int Senior Data Scientist to join its Joburg team where your core role will be solving business problems by making data and model-driven decisions and monitoring the outcomes. You must possess a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture/Statistics/Computer Science or other relevant field, an Honours or Masters will prove beneficial, work experience in a similar role, understand Machine Learning, clustering and classification techniques and algorithms, be proficient in Python, SQL, R, SAS, Power BI, Tableau, Python Dash, Angular, Big Data Frameworks such as Spark, Hadoop and have a basic understanding of Data Mining and Statistical Analysis, ETL processes, Data Processing, and Data Analytics, Programming, Predictive Modelling and Unstructured Data [URL Removed] in the collection, cleansing and wrangling of data.

Assist in extracting meaning from and interpreting large amounts of available structured and unstructured data to produce insights to be used for informative decision making.

Communicate results and ideas to key decision-makers, under supervision.

Assist in research and development of statistical learning models for data analysis.

Collaborate with other departments to understand company needs and devise possible solutions.

Keep up to date with latest technology trends.

Assist in the implementation of new statistical or other mathematical methodologies as needed for specific models or analysis.

Solve complex problems.

Provide assistance in building predictive and pattern detection engines.

Provide assistance in building dashboards and data analytics stories.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in a relevant field (e.g., Agriculture, Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering, Informatics, Mathematics).

Honours/Masters Degree advantageous.

Experience/Skills

Previous work experience in a similar role is advantageous.

Understanding of supervised and unsupervised learning (e.g., Machine-Learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms).

Fluency in a relevant computer language (Python, SQL, R, SAS).

Familiarity with Big Data frameworks (e.g., Spark, Hadoop).

Familiarity with visualization tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau, Python Dash, Angular).

Basic knowledge and understanding of

Big Data platforms

Logical and physical Data Modelling

Data Mining and Statistical Analysis

ETL processes, Data Processing, and Data Analytics

Programming

Predictive Modelling

Unstructured Data Analysis

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and creative skills the ability to gather, view, interpret and analyse information.

Strong numeracy skills knowledge of figures and numbers, understand the relationships existing between numbers and interpret mathematical information.

Basic business acumen.

Keen curiosity about data-driven decision-making.

Acts with integrity.

Problem-solving

Acute attention to detail.

Able to think critically.

Effective verbal and written communication.

Enjoy challenging work with intellectual curiosity.

Driven to continuously improve and enhance the world around you.

Proven ability to adapt to change.

Ability to work independently as well as part of a multi-disciplinary project team.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position