IT Devops Engineer

We are looking for a junior to intermediate Technical Support DevOps Engineer for a dynamic team who does software development of financial trading tools for international environments.

Scripting experience is essential for this role.

Requirements:

University graduates preferred, but not a pre-requisite

SQL scripting

MongoDB scripting

Linux bash shell scripting

Windows PowerShell scripting

Amazon AWS cloud configuration and administration including EC2, VPC, EBS, CodePipeline & Lambda

Docker configuration and administration

Apache Maven & Nexus administration with Jenkins

Networking and network security administration including SSLCertificates, DNS & SSH

Programming in PHP/Python

Version control configuration and administration with GIT

You will be required to:

Configure and support back-end systems by writing and executing scripts & procedures on databases or shell environments to automate tasks

Do analytical problem solving using technology

Work in a cloud-based environment at Amazon AWS

Design, develop and maintain applications for internal company use

Communicate with customers in regard to technical support and queries

Desired Skills:

SQL scripting

MongoDB scripting

MongoDB

SQL

Linux Bash shell scripting

Bash shell

Powershell scripting

Powershell

AWS

EC2

VPC

EBS

CodePipeline

Lambda

Docker

Apache Maven

Nexus

Jenkins

SSL Certificates

DNS

SSH

Python

PHP

Git

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position