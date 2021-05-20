IT Devops Engineer

May 20, 2021

We are looking for a junior to intermediate Technical Support DevOps Engineer for a dynamic team who does software development of financial trading tools for international environments.

Scripting experience is essential for this role.

Requirements:

  • University graduates preferred, but not a pre-requisite
  • SQL scripting
  • MongoDB scripting
  • Linux bash shell scripting
  • Windows PowerShell scripting
  • Amazon AWS cloud configuration and administration including EC2, VPC, EBS, CodePipeline & Lambda
  • Docker configuration and administration
  • Apache Maven & Nexus administration with Jenkins
  • Networking and network security administration including SSLCertificates, DNS & SSH
  • Programming in PHP/Python
  • Version control configuration and administration with GIT

You will be required to:

  • Configure and support back-end systems by writing and executing scripts & procedures on databases or shell environments to automate tasks
  • Do analytical problem solving using technology
  • Work in a cloud-based environment at Amazon AWS
  • Design, develop and maintain applications for internal company use
  • Communicate with customers in regard to technical support and queries

Desired Skills:

  • SQL scripting
  • MongoDB scripting
  • MongoDB
  • SQL
  • Linux Bash shell scripting
  • Bash shell
  • Powershell scripting
  • Powershell
  • AWS
  • EC2
  • VPC
  • EBS
  • CodePipeline
  • Lambda
  • Docker
  • Apache Maven
  • Nexus
  • Jenkins
  • SSL Certificates
  • DNS
  • SSH
  • Python
  • PHP
  • Git

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position