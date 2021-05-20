Type: Contract ( Ongoing Contract – renewable every 12 months)
Salary: R950 000 – R1.3 mil per annum (Including Benefits – Leave days)
Location: Remote
Industry: Insurance & Investments
Purpose of the position
- To apply technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create a service-based environment and reducing current platform dependencies.
- Will be responsible for designing and developing SQL, JavaScript & Java application.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:
- BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
- Java / JavaScript Certificates
Skills & Experience
-
Minimum 5 years IT experience in the following:
-
Building, maintaining and refactoring a frontend application built with a frontend framework such as Angular, ReactJS or VueJS.
- Building, maintaining and refactoring a NodeJS application.
- Integration with a database, managing and optimizing database queries.
- Source code management using Git.
- Writing Unit tests.
- Securing applications Familiarity with design patterns, and good coding practices.
Responsibilities and work output:
- The JavaScript developer will collaboratively work with the business analyst, test analyst, other developers and the product owner to build and maintain frontend and backend applications that will bring the business value. The developer will be responsible for:
- Building and maintaining frontend applications in Angular.
- Building and maintaining applications in NodeJS.
- Collaboratively contributing to discussions around work to be completed by the team, including effort estimation and technical feasibility.
- Contributing to the JavaScript community of practice that collaboratively establishes standards and practices for the use of JavaScript within all teams.
Competencies required
- Proactive
- Systematical and analytical way of working
- Result-oriented approach to work
- Work Flexibility
- Accountability and ownership of work
- Ability to work under extreme pressure
- Resilience
- Good communication skills
- Ability to collaborate in a team
- Keep updated with the latest technology
- Coach and mentor team members
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Angular
- ReactJS
- VueJS
- NodeJS
- Unit Tests
- Front End Applications
- Design Patterns
- Git
- Source Control
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Investments