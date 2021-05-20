Junior Business Partner at Global Direct

May 20, 2021

Are YOU Unemployed?
Do YOU have a Passed Matric?
Looking to shift YOUR life and start achieving YOUR dream?
Do YOU stay in or around PINETOWN?

WE HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU!!!

Contractual Job Requirements:

  • A Passed Matric & South African ID
  • Immediate Availability
  • A working smart phone
  • Student Mentality, Disciplined with a strong Work Ethic

What We Offer:

  • Weekly Uncapped Commission Payments
  • Free Training
  • Unlimited Earning Potential
  • Best Commission Structure in the market
  • Incentives, Bonuses & Promotions for our Top Agents

PREVIOUS FIELD SALES EXPERIENCE WILL BE AN ADVANTAGE
ONLY HARD WORKING AND DEDICATED PEOPLE REQUIRED

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.
  • Discipline
  • goal driven

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

