Junior Private Equity Analyst

Do you want to be part of making someone’s potential a reality?

Is this you?

If you said yes, then you definitely want to be working in private equity where business ideas become successful business ventures. You have an entrepreneurial mindset, you’re driven, a self-starter and you have an unmistakable passion for venture capital.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be working as an Analyst within operations and finance where you will be supporting the investment team. You’ll do financial due diligence through financial modelling and analysis as well as company and industry analysis. You’ll do advanced reporting through spreadsheets and documents, portfolio performance monitoring, investor reporting and gain direct exposure to the investment process.

Where you’ll be doing it

This investment and advisory firm invests in and supports early stage, high growth technology business who have proven to have potential to grow globally. They are growing their portfolio and funds and management and therefore need additional hands in the team. Offices are based in Cape Town CBD and due to the nature of the role and team work required, you will be office based, no remote working so you’ll be tapping into market knowledge first hand on a daily basis, best possible way to learn the ropes.

What you’ll need

A financial degree is essential of course and if you’re going the CFA route, even better. They need someone who can hit the ground running so you need to have gained no less than 2 years working experience in financial services, first prize is experience gained in non-listed equity evaluation and reporting. You’ll be doing highly technical reporting to Advanced Excel skills will help you so this well and your exceptional communication skills will set you apart from the rest.

What you’ll get

You’ll be getting an in into one of the most sought-after industries to work for where you will be part of changing people’s lives by helping them make a success of their small business. You’ll join a team of like-minded individuals who are all striving for the same growth and success and together they are growing the business they work for. You’ll also get to work in beautiful offices and be paid an above market salary plus bonuses.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

