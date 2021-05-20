Key Account Manager – SSA at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking for a Key Account Manager to develop the SSA market and coordinate the development of sales channels.Client DetailsOur client is an European multinational Chemicals production organisation for various different sectors around the world.DescriptionThe incumbent will carry out the following:

Identify and coordinate sales with customers, guaranteeing technical support and sales support

Identify the potential in each country of SSA

Create market reports on different countries of SSA

ProfileThe incumbent should have the following:

Degree in Chemical Engineering or related

Minimum experience of 5 years in a similar position

Must come from Adhesives Chemicals or Adhesives Manufacturing industry – non negotiable

Good analytics, communication and customer orientation skills

Ability to travel within Africa

Job OfferMarket Related

About The Employer:

Michael Page

Learn more/Apply for this position