Key Account Manager – SSA at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking for a Key Account Manager to develop the SSA market and coordinate the development of sales channels.Client DetailsOur client is an European multinational Chemicals production organisation for various different sectors around the world.DescriptionThe incumbent will carry out the following:
- Identify and coordinate sales with customers, guaranteeing technical support and sales support
- Identify the potential in each country of SSA
- Create market reports on different countries of SSA
ProfileThe incumbent should have the following:
- Degree in Chemical Engineering or related
- Minimum experience of 5 years in a similar position
- Must come from Adhesives Chemicals or Adhesives Manufacturing industry – non negotiable
- Good analytics, communication and customer orientation skills
- Ability to travel within Africa
Job OfferMarket Related
