LEGAL & COMPLIANCE SPECIALIST IN SHORT & LONG TERM INSURANCE

SPECIALIST: LEGAL & COMPLIANCE

SHORT and LONG-TERM INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION FOR 12 MONTHS*

LOCATION: CENTURION

Position Type: 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

Salary: R 501 775 CTC PER ANNUM

Closing Date: 26 MAY 2021

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To assist with providing legal advice and opinions, vetting agreements and business coordination requirements, identifying regulatory risks, assessing controls and conducting monitoring reviews.

To ensure that compliance risks identified during the risk identification stages and monitoring reviews, that remedial actions are tracked until completion and mitigation of risks.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Legal Degree and / or equivalent

MINIMUM 2-4 years’ experience as a Legal Advisor OR Compliance Officer in the SHORT and LONG-TERM INSURANCE industry is vital.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Legal Advisory Services

Provide legal advice and legal opinions to business on proposed business arrangements.

Once a business arrangement is approved, provide legal advice regarding structure and contracts in line with legislative requirements.

Review, draft and/or vet contracts / agreements as and when required.

Assist with Legal Recoveries

Conduct monitoring reviews on policies and agree on recommended remedial actions with business

Conduct reviews on AML/CFT (FICA) reporting obligations to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)

Governance Coordination

Assist with Governance and coordination requirements of policy reviews, updating the Policy Register, coordinating with Company Secretarial regarding;

Assist with Business Coordination within the Public Officer’s office in terms of Documentation, collation and tracking submissions thereof;

Assist the Public Officer’s office with tracking and collating statutory Returns and submissions; and

Assist the Public Officer’s office in terms of business, legal and governance matters on an ad-hoc basis as and when required

Compliance Management

Assist with Compliance and Risk Management Plans (CRMPs) on the new and updated key legislation and update the Regulatory Universe;

Update Compliance registers and findings log and follow up on outstanding items with the relevant teams;

Assist the Compliance function in terms of business, legal and governance matters on an ad-hoc basis as and when required.

Provide inputs to the Regulatory Universe.

Assurance and Monitoring

Compliance Training

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES

Microsoft Office

Knowledge of risk management framework

Knowledge / Experience of compliance systems / tools

Knowledge of Compliance related legislation

Knowledge of Business and Legal Principles and Interpretation

Interpretation of statutes/ law.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Travel as and when required.

Extended hours as and when required.

Desired Skills:

Short-Term and Long-Term Insurance advise and opinions

vetting of Insurance documents

identify regulatory risks

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Employer is strict regarding the following criteria:

– Must have a Legal Degree and / or equivalent

– Must have a MINIMUM of 2-4 years’ experience as a Legal Advisor OR Compliance Officer in the SHORT and LONG-TERM INSURANCE industry.

