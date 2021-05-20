LEGAL & COMPLIANCE SPECIALIST IN SHORT & LONG TERM INSURANCE

SPECIALIST: LEGAL & COMPLIANCE
SHORT and LONG-TERM INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION FOR 12 MONTHS*
LOCATION: CENTURION
- Position Type: 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
Salary: R 501 775 CTC PER ANNUM
Closing Date: 26 MAY 2021
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To assist with providing legal advice and opinions, vetting agreements and business coordination requirements, identifying regulatory risks, assessing controls and conducting monitoring reviews.
- To ensure that compliance risks identified during the risk identification stages and monitoring reviews, that remedial actions are tracked until completion and mitigation of risks.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Legal Degree and / or equivalent
- MINIMUM 2-4 years’ experience as a Legal Advisor OR Compliance Officer in the SHORT and LONG-TERM INSURANCE industry is vital.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Legal Advisory Services
- Provide legal advice and legal opinions to business on proposed business arrangements.
- Once a business arrangement is approved, provide legal advice regarding structure and contracts in line with legislative requirements.
- Review, draft and/or vet contracts / agreements as and when required.
- Assist with Legal Recoveries
- Conduct monitoring reviews on policies and agree on recommended remedial actions with business
- Conduct reviews on AML/CFT (FICA) reporting obligations to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)
- Governance Coordination
- Assist with Governance and coordination requirements of policy reviews, updating the Policy Register, coordinating with Company Secretarial regarding;
- Assist with Business Coordination within the Public Officer’s office in terms of Documentation, collation and tracking submissions thereof;
- Assist the Public Officer’s office with tracking and collating statutory Returns and submissions; and
- Assist the Public Officer’s office in terms of business, legal and governance matters on an ad-hoc basis as and when required
- Compliance Management
- Assist with Compliance and Risk Management Plans (CRMPs) on the new and updated key legislation and update the Regulatory Universe;
- Update Compliance registers and findings log and follow up on outstanding items with the relevant teams;
- Assist the Compliance function in terms of business, legal and governance matters on an ad-hoc basis as and when required.
- Provide inputs to the Regulatory Universe.
- Assurance and Monitoring
- Compliance Training
CRITICAL COMPETENCIES
- Microsoft Office
- Knowledge of risk management framework
- Knowledge / Experience of compliance systems / tools
- Knowledge of Compliance related legislation
- Knowledge of Business and Legal Principles and Interpretation
- Interpretation of statutes/ law.
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- Travel as and when required.
- Extended hours as and when required.
Desired Skills:
- Short-Term and Long-Term Insurance advise and opinions
- vetting of Insurance documents
- identify regulatory risks
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The Employer is strict regarding the following criteria:
– Must have a Legal Degree and / or equivalent
– Must have a MINIMUM of 2-4 years’ experience as a Legal Advisor OR Compliance Officer in the SHORT and LONG-TERM INSURANCE industry.