LEGAL & COMPLIANCE SPECIALIST IN SHORT & LONG TERM INSURANCE

May 20, 2021

SPECIALIST: LEGAL & COMPLIANCE

SHORT and LONG-TERM INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION FOR 12 MONTHS*

LOCATION: CENTURION

  • Position Type: 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

  • Salary: R 501 775 CTC PER ANNUM

  • Closing Date: 26 MAY 2021

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • To assist with providing legal advice and opinions, vetting agreements and business coordination requirements, identifying regulatory risks, assessing controls and conducting monitoring reviews.
  • To ensure that compliance risks identified during the risk identification stages and monitoring reviews, that remedial actions are tracked until completion and mitigation of risks.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Legal Degree and / or equivalent
  • MINIMUM 2-4 years’ experience as a Legal Advisor OR Compliance Officer in the SHORT and LONG-TERM INSURANCE industry is vital.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Legal Advisory Services
  • Provide legal advice and legal opinions to business on proposed business arrangements.
  • Once a business arrangement is approved, provide legal advice regarding structure and contracts in line with legislative requirements.
  • Review, draft and/or vet contracts / agreements as and when required.
  • Assist with Legal Recoveries
  • Conduct monitoring reviews on policies and agree on recommended remedial actions with business
  • Conduct reviews on AML/CFT (FICA) reporting obligations to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)
  • Governance Coordination
  • Assist with Governance and coordination requirements of policy reviews, updating the Policy Register, coordinating with Company Secretarial regarding;
  • Assist with Business Coordination within the Public Officer’s office in terms of Documentation, collation and tracking submissions thereof;
  • Assist the Public Officer’s office with tracking and collating statutory Returns and submissions; and
  • Assist the Public Officer’s office in terms of business, legal and governance matters on an ad-hoc basis as and when required
  • Compliance Management
  • Assist with Compliance and Risk Management Plans (CRMPs) on the new and updated key legislation and update the Regulatory Universe;
  • Update Compliance registers and findings log and follow up on outstanding items with the relevant teams;
  • Assist the Compliance function in terms of business, legal and governance matters on an ad-hoc basis as and when required.
  • Provide inputs to the Regulatory Universe.
  • Assurance and Monitoring
  • Compliance Training

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES

  • Microsoft Office
  • Knowledge of risk management framework
  • Knowledge / Experience of compliance systems / tools
  • Knowledge of Compliance related legislation
  • Knowledge of Business and Legal Principles and Interpretation
  • Interpretation of statutes/ law.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Travel as and when required.
  • Extended hours as and when required.

Desired Skills:

  • Short-Term and Long-Term Insurance advise and opinions
  • vetting of Insurance documents
  • identify regulatory risks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The Employer is strict regarding the following criteria:

– Must have a Legal Degree and / or equivalent
– Must have a MINIMUM of 2-4 years’ experience as a Legal Advisor OR Compliance Officer in the SHORT and LONG-TERM INSURANCE industry.

