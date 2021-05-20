Lenovo gets behind 2021 Women’s Day event

A-Plus Communications has secured Lenovo Personal Systems Group as the key sponsor for this year’s Women’s Day lunch on 5 August 2021 at Summer Place.

The cost per table of six ladies will be R10 000.00 plus VAT.

Due to Covid only 50% capacity will be allowed at the venue.

Thibault Dousson, Southern Africa GM at Lenovo, comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with A-Plus, for their 18th annual event. I look forward to participating in this event, as it gives Lenovo an opportunity to truly celebrate the women in the IT industry and to give back to the community.

“Our chosen charity is Park Care, with all funds raised going towards providing essential supplies to the elderly.”