Litigation Attorney (RAF) at Ntice Search

Litigation Attorney (RAF)

My client based in Durban is looking for a Senior Plaintiff RAF Specialist Litigation Attorney with extensive plaintiff experience relating to the Road Accident Fund Scheme. You must be a highly motivated individual with exceptional negotiation, research, and communication skills. You will be required to develop relationships with clients, help them understand their legal options, and represent them in court and negotiations. You will also conduct research, prepare legal documents, and perform other duties to ensure that clients receive the best legal solutions.Duties & Responsibilities

Advise clients regarding ongoing litigation and legal issues

Research the details and evidence involved in cases, such as police reports, accident reports etc

Interpret case law and decisions handed down by other applicable courts

Prepare pleadings and other documents

Appear in court

Preparing legal documents

Staying informed about current legislation, concerning RAF

Finding ethical solutions to legal matters

Knowledge of court processes

Requirements:

Senior Plaintiff RAF Specialist Litigation attorney

Right of appearance in the High Court

6 years post admission experience

Bachelor’s degree in Law

Experience / expertise in RAF law

Ethical conduct

Ability to work independently and with a team of attorneys

Strong critical thinking and interpersonal skills.

Ability to negotiate, research, and communicate both verbally and in writing

Adaptability and attention to detail

Knowledgeable, attentive, and proactive

You will be joining a medium sized close nit team. You will be paid an excellent basic + have the opportunity to earn commission.

