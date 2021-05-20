Litigation Attorney (RAF) at Ntice Search

My client based in Durban is looking for a Senior Plaintiff RAF Specialist Litigation Attorney with extensive plaintiff experience relating to the Road Accident Fund Scheme. You must be a highly motivated individual with exceptional negotiation, research, and communication skills. You will be required to develop relationships with clients, help them understand their legal options, and represent them in court and negotiations. You will also conduct research, prepare legal documents, and perform other duties to ensure that clients receive the best legal solutions.Duties & Responsibilities
- Advise clients regarding ongoing litigation and legal issues
- Research the details and evidence involved in cases, such as police reports, accident reports etc
- Interpret case law and decisions handed down by other applicable courts
- Prepare pleadings and other documents
- Appear in court
- Preparing legal documents
- Staying informed about current legislation, concerning RAF
- Finding ethical solutions to legal matters
- Knowledge of court processes
Requirements:
- Senior Plaintiff RAF Specialist Litigation attorney
- Right of appearance in the High Court
- 6 years post admission experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Law
- Experience / expertise in RAF law
- Ethical conduct
- Ability to work independently and with a team of attorneys
- Strong critical thinking and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to negotiate, research, and communicate both verbally and in writing
- Adaptability and attention to detail
- Knowledgeable, attentive, and proactive
You will be joining a medium sized close nit team. You will be paid an excellent basic + have the opportunity to earn commission.