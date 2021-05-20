Logistics and Administration Support – Somerset West at Rory Mackie & Associates

Working in a small team of three or four, offering administrative support to the logistics functions of an import and distribution business. The role reports to the Operations Director, though will primarily be concerned with working alongside the stock and shipping controllers to optimise managing the business’s logistics operations.

Primary responsibility:

Sales orders/Stock: Chase, file original export customs documents Review internal weekly expiry schedules, liaise with sales, warehouses Provide internal support to stock controller for monthly warehousing/delivery schedules Ensure all delivery notes properly filed Chase, check, file customer Proof of delivery (PODs)

Purchase orders: Update monthly import stats Send out proof of delivery (PODs) to suppliers, chase/update/confirm acknowledgements Weekly review that shipment sailings are on track; liaise with shippers as required From clearing agent weekly report – update shipping information, check distributions Send out clearing documents to clearing agent, Contract of Affreightment (COAs) to warehouses/customers Manage COAs Chase goods received notes (GRNs) from warehouses as required Check GRNs for damages, check to COAs; prepare internal damages forms, manage corrections Filing various PO documents in support of shipping controller Receive/Prepare clearing documents, update system, prepare internal analysis schedules File original, hardcopy clearing/customs documents Handle import permit applications Handle documents as/when required Handle any original shipping documents – update system, issue to agent, file Update daily exchange rates Provide some cover to stock and shipping controllers if/as required



Requirements:

Own transport

Computer literate; the more literate the better familiarity with Microsoft Office, especially Excel

Knowledge of Sage Evolution/Pastel, or similar accounting package/s

Capacity/Maturity to work remotely if required

Key attributes:

Attention to detail very important systematic, methodical manner of working

Experience working in an admin environment

Happy in a quiet, desk-bound job

Experience in imports/shipping/warehousing would be an advantage

About The Employer:

A stable and growing import and distribution business, based in Somerset West, with a small team and a big impact in the industry they are associated with.

Learn more/Apply for this position