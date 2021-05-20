Logistics Engineer

May 20, 2021

Freight forwarding and contract Logistics Solutions management

Working with the Business Development Teams, your focus will be on developing customer solutions (warehousing and distribution ) as part of the Contract Logistics team.

  • Tender based RFQ responses,
  • Project design and planning
  • Process mapping and docuemnt creation
  • Resources acquisition
  • Capex sourcing and lcaulations
  • Trainging an dpost imnplementation follow up
  • Design and apply optimal solution

Your experience must include:

  • BSc degree industrial engineering or equal level by experience
  • Strong comemrical and business acumen in the Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarding and Transport space. Minimum 5 years relevant experience.
  • Cost modelling and are highly organized to manage multiple projects at once
  • Expertise in layout designing tools such as Lucidchart
  • Proven track record in production or logistic engineering, knowledge of logistics IT solutions is an asset;
  • Broad experience in Warehosue Solutions and ability to design new solutions that add value
  • strong communicator capable fo leading project meetings with customers and suppliers ( internal and external)

Desired Skills:

  • contract logistics
  • warehouse solutions
  • Industrial engineer
  • supply chain optimistaion
  • freight forwarding
  • lead logistics provider

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

One of the Worlds leading Freight Forwardering and Lead Logistics Providers with offices in over 100 countries and known for their Global support and long term career prospects.

