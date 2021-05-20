Medical Devices Quality Engineer

Job Purpose:

Implement and maintain an ISO 13485 quality management system for class 3 medical devices.-

Assist with Research and Development of medical devices

Skills & Abilities:

High level of competence in Quality Technology including statistical techniques, control charts, sampling plans, quality costs, design of experiments, correlation and regression, analysis of variance, probability, etc.

Strong written and verbal communication skills are required, including proficiency with standard office productivity suite and data analysis software.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a scientific or engineering field is required (a Master’s degree is preferred).-

Lead or part of a team that has successfully implemented an ISO 13485 quality management system for a class 2/3 medical device.

Responsibilities:

Ensure that the components and materials provided by suppliers meet all relevant regulatory standards.-

Create and maintain all required documentation outlined in the relevant standards.-

Work with biomedical engineers to develop and test device validation criteria.

Desired Skills:

Biomedical

Scientific degree

Masters

ISO 13485

quality management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

A medical technology company pioneering a new class of ocular implants designed to treat glaucoma, the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. The company has received multiple scientific grants and awards both locally and internationally. They are currently undergoing a period of growth and team expansion following a significant investment from the Technology and Innovation Agency of South Africa.

