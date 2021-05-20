Millwright Manufacturing

Manufacturing company, part of the listed group, requires candidate to join their team of professionals.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Be in position of a Millwright or similar qualification
- Demonstrate leadership ability by leading from the front
- Being able to communicate effectively and have good interpersonal skills
- Have hands on approach and pride in work performed
- Attention to detail and perseverance to achieve the right details
- Total commitment to product quality
- Be able to plan, organize, lead a team and control costs
- Have the ability to develop and implement systems to control the process
- Have a positive attitude, willing to work long hours and ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment
- Previous selection or packaging experience will be an added advantage
KEY PERFORMANCE
- To ensure that the quality of product that factory supplies its customers meets the desired standard and specifications. This includes, but is not limited to, the quality and the consistency of the product produced
- Involvement and leadership in problem solving and continuous improvement of both the product being produced as well as the operation of the equipment in the department
- Developing relevant process controls and ensuring that they are carried out
- Maintenance of all equipment
- Training of Process Controllers/Trainee Process Artisans
- Implementing and maintaining a preventative maintenance program within the department
- Purchasing and financial controls on all departmental maintenance expenses to ensure that the department meets its budgetary requirements and commitments
- Purchasing and financial controls on all consumable materials necessary to ensure product quality
- Ensuring safety, housekeeping and health standards are adhered to
PRE REQUISITS
Must have a minimum of five (5) years post qualification experience
Must contain experience in leading a team of people
Desired Skills:
- Qualified Millwright
- team leader
- process controls
- maintenance program
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- provident fund
- 13th cheque