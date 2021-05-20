Millwright Manufacturing

Manufacturing company, part of the listed group, requires candidate to join their team of professionals.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Be in position of a Millwright or similar qualification

Demonstrate leadership ability by leading from the front

Being able to communicate effectively and have good interpersonal skills

Have hands on approach and pride in work performed

Attention to detail and perseverance to achieve the right details

Total commitment to product quality

Be able to plan, organize, lead a team and control costs

Have the ability to develop and implement systems to control the process

Have a positive attitude, willing to work long hours and ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment

Previous selection or packaging experience will be an added advantage

KEY PERFORMANCE

To ensure that the quality of product that factory supplies its customers meets the desired standard and specifications. This includes, but is not limited to, the quality and the consistency of the product produced

Involvement and leadership in problem solving and continuous improvement of both the product being produced as well as the operation of the equipment in the department

Developing relevant process controls and ensuring that they are carried out

Maintenance of all equipment

Training of Process Controllers/Trainee Process Artisans

Implementing and maintaining a preventative maintenance program within the department

Purchasing and financial controls on all departmental maintenance expenses to ensure that the department meets its budgetary requirements and commitments

Purchasing and financial controls on all consumable materials necessary to ensure product quality

Ensuring safety, housekeeping and health standards are adhered to

PRE REQUISITS

Must have a minimum of five (5) years post qualification experience

Must contain experience in leading a team of people

Desired Skills:

Qualified Millwright

team leader

process controls

maintenance program

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

provident fund

13th cheque

