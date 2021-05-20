Mining Engineers – Australia at Mount Gibson Iron Ore

Mount Gibson Iron Limited is an established and independent Australian producer of premium quality direct shipping iron ore (DSO) with assets in the Kimberley and Mid-West regions of Western Australia.

Our high-grade Koolan Island Operation is located approximately 140 kilometres north of Derby in Yampi Sound off the northern Kimberley coast of Western Australia. Koolan is now fully operational with the first shipment since the wall rebuild having set sail in April 2019.

We are now seeking to employ Mining Engineers to join the team at our Koolan Island Operation for permanent positions on a Fly in Fly out roster from Perth, Broome or Derby.

Reporting to the Mine Planning Superintendent, these roles are responsible for all production planning and drill and blast activities of the operations. These roles play a critical part to create and drive the short and medium term planning to meet all safety and production targets.

The role responsibilities of the Mining Engineers also include:

Providing daily, weekly and monthly mine plans.

Mine plan compliance monitoring and reporting, Wenco support.

Examining mining methods and equipment to improve performance.

Preparing drill and blast plans, QAQC, blast vibration modelling.

Providing engineering services to other stakeholders, as required.

Contributing to the development of long term mine plans.

Working closely with the supervisors and operations superintendents to execute your plans.

Project work, as required.

To be successful in this role you will have:

Tertiary qualification in mining engineering or equivalent.

Unrestricted Quarry Managers Certificate – desirable

3+ years of experience in mine design, planning and scheduling.

Demonstrated understanding of geotechnical design and civil projects.

High level of computer literacy

Surpac mine planning software experience is essential

Drill & blast experience is essential.

Valid C-class Driving Licence.

These positions are being offered to South African citizens interested in moving to Western Australia. We will provide visa and relocation services.

Shortlisting for this role will commence immediately.

PLEASE APPLY NOW !!

Desired Skills:

surpac

mine engineer degree

planning

scheduling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining

2 to 5 years Mining Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Mount Gibson Iron Limited is an established and independent Australian producer of premium quality direct shipping iron ore (DSO) with assets in the Kimberley and Mid-West regions of Western Australia.

Employer & Job Benefits:

salary

visa and relocation services

Learn more/Apply for this position