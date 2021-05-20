Operations Manager – Service Centre

Operations Manager with experience in medical aid / medical insurance industry required to join the JHB head office of a JSE listed company.

Minimum Requirements

Business Degree. MBA would be an advantage.

FAIS Registration.

5+ year’s operational experience in the medical aid / medical insurance industry with 5 years at senior management level.

Duties will include but not be limited to

Coordinate the activities of individuals and departments in the Service Centre (Call Centre, Claims, Administration and Case Management), ensuring they are working as effectivity and efficiently as possible to meet service level agreements.

Facilitate and coordinate input from cross-functional team to develop business process requirements.

Develop best practices for business process improvement.

Provide detailed project plans, budget forecasts and schedules, deployment approach, work activities, deliveries and resources for each process improvement project.

Manage the service centre and staff to ensure KPI’s and SLA’s are met.

Determine customer service requirements by maintaining contact with customers, benchmarking best practices and analysing information and applications.

Design, develop and implement policies, SOP’s and Workflows for the Service Centre.

Desired Skills:

medical aid

medical insurance

