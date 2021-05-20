Optometrist Witbank – Reference: 20753

Be acknowledged for your expertise at this established hospital group.
Duties:
Supervisory Role with compliance responsibilities.
Ophthalmic Assistant Duties: Diagnostic Ophthalmic tests for Ophthalmologists.
Conduct routine refractions for patients.
Maintain patient records.
Perform pre- and post-operation checks and diagnostic tests.
Requirements:
Bachelor of Optometry Degree
3 – 5 Years’ Experience
Computer Literate
Previous experience in medical practice beneficial
Proficiency with modern eye care techniques and equipment
Strong communication skills, including the ability to explain scientific information to patients
Package & Remuneration
R20 000 to R25 000 per month neg on experience and qualifications.
Desired Skills:
- Optometry