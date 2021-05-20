Optometrist Witbank – Reference: 20753

Be acknowledged for your expertise at this established hospital group.

Duties:

Supervisory Role with compliance responsibilities.

Ophthalmic Assistant Duties: Diagnostic Ophthalmic tests for Ophthalmologists.

Conduct routine refractions for patients.

Maintain patient records.

Perform pre- and post-operation checks and diagnostic tests.

Requirements:

Bachelor of Optometry Degree

3 – 5 Years’ Experience

Computer Literate

Previous experience in medical practice beneficial

Proficiency with modern eye care techniques and equipment

Strong communication skills, including the ability to explain scientific information to patients

Package & Remuneration

R20 000 to R25 000 per month neg on experience and qualifications.

Desired Skills:

Optometry

Learn more/Apply for this position