Para-planner (Grad or Experienced hire) Degree and Financial Planning Diploma required

May 20, 2021

Cape Town-based candidate sought for Para-planner position (Graduate or experienced hire)

About the job:

This new vacancy has been created within one of our client’s Financial Planning teams at our offices in Cape Town. Incumbent will be designated to provide technical support to a number of Financial Advisors within the team. Role is ideally suited to applicants who are recent graduates, with completed Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning or a junior resource (1-2 years of experience with Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning).

Key responsibilities include:

  • Provide investment planning technical support to Financial Advisors in team, including research and analysis of client portfolios
  • Preparation of minutes of client meetings, record of advice and proposals
  • Client needs analysis and advisory support services
  • Provide regular client reporting
  • Prepare and collate client financial reviews and reporting for financial advisors in team
  • Investigate and resolve all queries relating to client affairs
  • Review investment transaction changes, and action, if necessary
  • Close liaison between internal and external investment admin, and specialist service departments
  • Advisory responsibilities under supervision: client services for client allocation and growth potential

Key requirements for applicants:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification a requirement, B Com or similar
  • Post graduate qualification a requirement, Financial Planning Diploma
  • Computer literacy (intermediate): MS Office suite and excel at an intermediate to advanced level
  • Ability to work independently, attention to detail and excellent organisational skills
  • Fluency in English a pre-requisite, second local language preferred
  • Clean, unendorsed Drivers licence a requirement, own vehicle preferred.

