Process Engineer at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Process Engineer.

Main purpose of the position:

To continually evaluate the integrity of all process systems and redesign/adapt these systems when needed. Utilize appropriate techniques to evaluate and redesign process systems that production and quality goals are met while company profitability is maximised.

Responsibilities:

Maintain ISO 9001 accreditation.

Maintain Integrated Management System.

Control documents and records according to internal procedure.

Updating assessments in line with work standards.

Plan periodic system audits, ensuring ISO compliance.

Quarterly reporting on quality KPI as per ISO.

Create and maintain databases used in the IMS.

Attend SABS committee meetings.

Education and Experience

Grade 12

Completed National Diploma / Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Strong quality background/additional qualification.

3-4 years in the role of a Process Engineer.

Experience in the overall Mechanical Engineering role

