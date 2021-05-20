Process Engineer at Headhunters

May 20, 2021

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Process Engineer.

Main purpose of the position:

  • To continually evaluate the integrity of all process systems and redesign/adapt these systems when needed. Utilize appropriate techniques to evaluate and redesign process systems that production and quality goals are met while company profitability is maximised.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain ISO 9001 accreditation.
  • Maintain Integrated Management System.
  • Control documents and records according to internal procedure.
  • Updating assessments in line with work standards.
  • Plan periodic system audits, ensuring ISO compliance.
  • Quarterly reporting on quality KPI as per ISO.
  • Create and maintain databases used in the IMS.
  • Attend SABS committee meetings.

Education and Experience

  • Grade 12
  • Completed National Diploma / Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
  • Strong quality background/additional qualification.
  • 3-4 years in the role of a Process Engineer.
  • Experience in the overall Mechanical Engineering role

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position