Process Engineer at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Process Engineer.
Main purpose of the position:
- To continually evaluate the integrity of all process systems and redesign/adapt these systems when needed. Utilize appropriate techniques to evaluate and redesign process systems that production and quality goals are met while company profitability is maximised.
Responsibilities:
- Maintain ISO 9001 accreditation.
- Maintain Integrated Management System.
- Control documents and records according to internal procedure.
- Updating assessments in line with work standards.
- Plan periodic system audits, ensuring ISO compliance.
- Quarterly reporting on quality KPI as per ISO.
- Create and maintain databases used in the IMS.
- Attend SABS committee meetings.
Education and Experience
- Grade 12
- Completed National Diploma / Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
- Strong quality background/additional qualification.
- 3-4 years in the role of a Process Engineer.
- Experience in the overall Mechanical Engineering role
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.