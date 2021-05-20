Procurement Officer

The Procurement officer will be required to ensure that all materials required for manufacturing are available and to manage procurement cost and suppliers.

B Com degree in Supply chain or similar field

3 years experience in a procurement role

To ensure policies and procedures are implemented

Develop and manage procurement cost

Manage and negotiate with suppliers

Assessing and Mitigating risk

Forecast demand levels

Experience in the manufacturing industry

Experience in the Food industry will be an added advantage

Behavioural requirement

Attention to detail

Negotiation skills

Excellent time management skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Analytical

Desired Skills:

Procurement

Negotiation

Forecasting

Strategic Sourcing

Purchasing Processes

Category Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is in the food manufacuring industry

