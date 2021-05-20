Procurement Officer

May 20, 2021

The Procurement officer will be required to ensure that all materials required for manufacturing are available and to manage procurement cost and suppliers.

  • B Com degree in Supply chain or similar field
  • 3 years experience in a procurement role
  • To ensure policies and procedures are implemented
  • Develop and manage procurement cost
  • Manage and negotiate with suppliers
  • Assessing and Mitigating risk
  • Forecast demand levels
  • Experience in the manufacturing industry
  • Experience in the Food industry will be an added advantage

Behavioural requirement

  • Attention to detail
  • Negotiation skills
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Analytical

Desired Skills:

  • Procurement
  • Negotiation
  • Forecasting
  • Strategic Sourcing
  • Purchasing Processes
  • Category Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is in the food manufacuring industry

