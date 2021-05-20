The Procurement officer will be required to ensure that all materials required for manufacturing are available and to manage procurement cost and suppliers.
- B Com degree in Supply chain or similar field
- 3 years experience in a procurement role
- To ensure policies and procedures are implemented
- Develop and manage procurement cost
- Manage and negotiate with suppliers
- Assessing and Mitigating risk
- Forecast demand levels
- Experience in the manufacturing industry
- Experience in the Food industry will be an added advantage
Behavioural requirement
- Attention to detail
- Negotiation skills
- Excellent time management skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Analytical
Please note that should you not hear from us in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Procurement
- Negotiation
- Forecasting
- Strategic Sourcing
- Purchasing Processes
- Category Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is in the food manufacuring industry