Project Manager

May 20, 2021

The Role

Essential functions:

  • Activity and resource planning to meet the project scope and key deliverables.
  • Organizing and motivating a project team with clear and decisive plans.
  • Controlling time management by setting realistic deadlines and communicate it to all role-players.
  • Cost estimating and developing the budget to meet the project constraints within allocated budget.
  • Ensuring customer satisfaction by minimizing uncertainty with clear communications in a timeously fashion.
  • Analysing and managing project risk daily.
  • Monitoring and reporting progress to internal and external clients.
  • Managing reports and necessary documentation for the successful completion of the project.
  • Work with vendors.
  • Ensure quality control is meet or exceeded as per company policies.
  • Ensure SHERQ policies are adhered to as per project requirements.

Essential Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 certificate or equivalent
  • National Diploma: Telecommunications or equivalent
  • Project Management Professional
  • Network related course: A+, N+, CCNA

Business Certification:

  • Advanced Proficiency in Office 365 suite
  • Project Management
  • Wireless Communication
  • Wireless Security

Experience required:

  • Function related experience: 5 years
  • Leading teams: 5 years
  • Project experience: 5 years
  • Financial management basics.
  • Good understanding of Wireless Communication network elements and underlying process best practices.
  • Good understanding of the mining industry and related challenges

Other experience:

  • 5 years in Wireless and Digital Radio Communication experience in the mining industry non negotiable
  • 5 years in Health and Safety
  • 5 years in installing and maintain Solar and Battery backup systems
  • 5 years in IT (Microsoft Office 365 and basic network configuration)
  • 5 years relevant operational and management experience in business and IT Service Management

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

