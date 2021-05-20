Project Manager

The Role

Essential functions:

Activity and resource planning to meet the project scope and key deliverables.

Organizing and motivating a project team with clear and decisive plans.

Controlling time management by setting realistic deadlines and communicate it to all role-players.

Cost estimating and developing the budget to meet the project constraints within allocated budget.

Ensuring customer satisfaction by minimizing uncertainty with clear communications in a timeously fashion.

Analysing and managing project risk daily.

Monitoring and reporting progress to internal and external clients.

Managing reports and necessary documentation for the successful completion of the project.

Work with vendors.

Ensure quality control is meet or exceeded as per company policies.

Ensure SHERQ policies are adhered to as per project requirements.

Essential Qualifications:

Grade 12 certificate or equivalent

National Diploma: Telecommunications or equivalent

Project Management Professional

Network related course: A+, N+, CCNA

Business Certification:

Advanced Proficiency in Office 365 suite

Project Management

Wireless Communication

Wireless Security

Experience required:

Function related experience: 5 years

Leading teams: 5 years

Project experience: 5 years

Financial management basics.

Good understanding of Wireless Communication network elements and underlying process best practices.

Good understanding of the mining industry and related challenges

Other experience:

5 years in Wireless and Digital Radio Communication experience in the mining industry non negotiable

5 years in Health and Safety

5 years in installing and maintain Solar and Battery backup systems

5 years in IT (Microsoft Office 365 and basic network configuration)

5 years relevant operational and management experience in business and IT Service Management

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed]; .

