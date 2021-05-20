Project Manager – Digital Media at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Job
- To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality.
- The ideal Project Manager must have relevant experience in Digital Media
Job Objectives
- 1. Project initiation Project charter
- 2. Project planning Project management plan including: o Project schedule o Project budget o Project quality plan o Risk management plan
- 3. Monitoring and controlling of project execution: o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log o Project status reports o Project steering committee presentation
- 4. Project close close out presentation, reports and handover
Qualifications
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
- Qualification in Project Management PMP or Prince2
Experience
- 5-8 years Project Management
- Digital Media experience.
Knowledge:
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of atleast one methodology such as Agile
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
Skills:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
- Experience of using project tools
- Ability to manage business expectations.
- Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
- Change management