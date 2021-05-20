Project Manager – POS Integration at Datonomy Solutions

May 20, 2021

Purpose of the Job:

  • To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality.
  • The ideal Project Manager must have some experience on integration between a Store System and a backend merchandising system.

Experience required:

  • 5-8 years Project Management in relevant area
  • Experience in Retail FMCG (including Customer Journeys such as Endless Aisle, Digital receipts, Queue Busting, BYOD, QSRHospitality and Self Checkouts)
  • Proven Track Record on Large Scale Projects Implementations i.e. SAP or POS Programmes
  • Proven track record of experience in rollouts with large number of stores across the African continent (including South Africa) – desirable
  • Highly desirable would be: POS integration project experience with knowledge around CAR (Customer activity Repository) and SAP Hana.

Job Objectives

  • 1. Project initiation Project charter
  • 2. Project planning Project management plan including: o Project schedule o Project budget o Project quality plan o Risk management plan
  • 3. Monitoring and controlling of project execution: o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log o Project status reports o Project steering committee presentation
  • 4. Project close close out presentation, reports and handover

Qualifications

  • Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
  • Qualification in Project Management PMP or Prince2

Knowledge:

  • Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
  • Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology such as Agile.
  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
  • Non RSA/ Africa Fiscal Legislation knowledge
  • RSA VAT/ Fiscal Legislation knowledge

Skills:

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Experience of using project tools
  • Ability to manage business expectations.
  • Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
  • Change management

