Python Software Developer – Semi remote – up to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Python Software Developer – Semi remote – up to R750 per hour

A German industrial giant is looking for an extremely talented and passionate Python Software Developer to join their team; you will be involved in managing projects / processes as well as assisting Businesses with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective

International travel is a requirement for the role with developers constantly collaborating with their European partners for about two weeks at a time

Requirements:

8-10 commercial coding years

Python

ETL

SQL

BI

SAP

Tableau

Qlik

MS PowerBI

Java

Reference Number for this position is GZ52968 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn and Remote offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Python

ETL

SQL

Tableau

Qlik

MS PowerBI

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

