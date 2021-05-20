RAF Plaintiff Secretary/ PA at Ntice Search

A well-established law firm based in Durban is looking for a qualified RAF Plaintiff Litigation Secretary.Duties:
- Drafting and typing of legal documents, notices and pleadings
- General secretarial duties
- General administration (payment requests, file reports etc.)
- Able to work independently and within a team
- Litigation on behalf of Plaintiff against RAF experience
- Arranging andfacilitating medico legal appointments would be beneficial.
Minimum Requirements:
- 3 – 5 Years’ experience dealing with RAF Plaintiff Litigation
- Grade 12/Matric
- Drafting Legal documentation
- General Administration duties
- Good Telephone manner
- Attention to detail
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
- Experience in billing
- Diary management is essential
- Computer literate in MS Office
- Stable employment record
- To start as soon as possible
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Market related