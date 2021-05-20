RAF Plaintiff Secretary/ PA at Ntice Search

May 20, 2021

A well-established law firm based in Durban is looking for a qualified RAF Plaintiff Litigation Secretary.Duties:

  • Drafting and typing of legal documents, notices and pleadings
  • General secretarial duties
  • General administration (payment requests, file reports etc.)
  • Able to work independently and within a team
  • Litigation on behalf of Plaintiff against RAF experience
  • Arranging andfacilitating medico legal appointments would be beneficial.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3 – 5 Years’ experience dealing with RAF Plaintiff Litigation
  • Grade 12/Matric
  • Drafting Legal documentation
  • General Administration duties
  • Good Telephone manner
  • Attention to detail
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
  • Experience in billing
  • Diary management is essential
  • Computer literate in MS Office
  • Stable employment record
  • To start as soon as possible

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Market related

