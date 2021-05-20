RAF Plaintiff Secretary/ PA at Ntice Search

A well-established law firm based in Durban is looking for a qualified RAF Plaintiff Litigation Secretary.Duties:

Drafting and typing of legal documents, notices and pleadings

General secretarial duties

General administration (payment requests, file reports etc.)

Able to work independently and within a team

Litigation on behalf of Plaintiff against RAF experience

Arranging andfacilitating medico legal appointments would be beneficial.

Minimum Requirements:

3 – 5 Years’ experience dealing with RAF Plaintiff Litigation

Grade 12/Matric

Drafting Legal documentation

General Administration duties

Good Telephone manner

Attention to detail

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Experience in billing

Diary management is essential

Computer literate in MS Office

Stable employment record

To start as soon as possible

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

Learn more/Apply for this position